(Fremont County, WY) – Tonight in Fremont County and across the country, folks can look to the sky and see a full “blood moon” eclipse. The Total #Lunar #Eclipse occurs with the Full Flower Moon, and may also be called a “Blood Moon” due to the reddish hue during the eclipse. #wywx pic.twitter.com/IwJXPQiYMl — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) May 14, 2022

NWSR Meteorologist Chris Hattings shared the following information about how, where, and what times the eclipse will be most visible.

A short video with the expected cloud cover for the full lunar eclipse on Sunday evening for western and central Wyoming as well as around the country. #wywx #LunarEclipse https://t.co/Ks6vAdeI4I — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) May 13, 2022

Below are the best times for viewing. Viewing times for the Total #Lunar #Eclipse. Please note that #Moonrise times in the Pacific Time Zone and SE Alaska vary and will impact viewing times. Hawaii and the Alaska Panhandle will see part of the Partial Eclipse, with most of Alaska not seeing it at all. #wywx pic.twitter.com/DXJfz8ftlx — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) May 13, 2022