Frosty opening day brings 5 gold medals to Fremont County

Miserable is the only adjective that matches the conditions at the Kelly Walsh High School track for the opening day of the 2022 state track championships. A high of 33 degrees, mixed rain and snow all afternoon and intermittent winds under heavy cloud cover made the track a treacherous one for athletes from all four corners of Wyoming. Wyoming Indian senior Larissa McElroy cruised to a state championship in the Class 2-A girls 3200 meter run {h/t Randy Tucker}

The conditions deteriorated as the day went on, resulting in the postponement and rescheduling of numerous field events as well as the 100 meter and 110 meter high hurdle preliminaries.

As poor as the weather was, the resilience of the student athletes was on the other end of the pendulum.

Riverton 3200 meter runner Kaden Chatfield fought to the medal stand in the 3200 meter run {h/t Randy Tucker}

Boys and girls from across the state competed well despite the conditions, and Fremont County was able to claim an individual and a relay gold medal in the wet, cold arena that was the opening afternoon of a long, cold weekend of competition. Amya Eddy, Krya Simonson and Darian Bell turned the curve in the 3200 meter run {h/t Randy Tucker}

Larissa McElroy took gold in the 3200 meter run for the Lady Chiefs. The Wyoming Indian senior won the event as a freshman and took the crown again three years later.

Joining McElroy on the podium were Wind River’s Cora Remacle in seventh place and Georgetta Moss of St. Stephen’s who collapsed at the finish line diving to a stop for 8th place. Shawn Cozzens passed the baton to Gage Gose in the Lander Tigers state championship spring medley relay {h/t Randy Tucker}

The relay title went to the Lander quartet of Caynen Brown, Shawn Cozzens, Gage Gose, and Blaine Goklish in the sprint medley relay. The Tigers took first in a fantastic time considering the conditions of 3:43.08. Sprint medley anchorman Blaine Goklish completes his 800 meter leg and celebrates a state championship {h/t Randy Tucker}

Other county athletes placing on opening day were the Dubois Lady Rams with a seventh place finish in the sprint medley relay. Keira Wadge, Sienna Seabolt, Summer Halway, and Whitney Wright ran during some of the heaviest snow of the day for their medals.

Dubois discus thrower Jack Hinkle finished eighth in the discus with a throw of 106-4.

Shoshoni’s sprint medley team of Hannah Howe, Abrianna Kiser, Riana Tidwell, Kaitlyn Kiser also earned seventh place medals in the Class 2-A division. Wind River’s Cora Remacle ran to a seventh place finish in the Class 2-A 3200 meter run {h/t Randy Tucker}

Wind River’s Mina king was sixth in the long jump with a leap of 15-5 and Wyoming Indian’s Donte Duran ran the 3200 meters in 10:58.57 for third place.

Lander freshman Amya Eddy was runner-up in the Class 3-A 3200 meter un in a time of 11:36.11, with teammate Kyra Simonson seventh.

The Shoshoni and Wyoming Indian boys finished sixth and seventh respectively in the spring medley relay. Braeden Cash, Caleb Abbott, Shinnosuke Shiga, and Bodie Jensen ran for the Wranglers, while the Chiefs quartet was Jason Slow Bear, Josh Slow Bear, Keiran McCorley, and Donte Duran. Josh Slow Bear passed the baton to Keiran McCorley in Wyoming Indian’s sprint medley relay {h/t Randy Tucker}

The Lady Tigers team of Alexa Colman, Avery Bever, Ellie Kaufman, and Ameya Eddy finished sixth in the sprint medley relay in Class 3-A.

Riverton sophomore Kaden Chatfield battled the elements and the eight laps of the 3200 meter un to finish eighth in 10:08.96.