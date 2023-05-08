Gose ranked 4th in USA in 300 hurdles – Anderson 6th among freshman girls nationally in the shot put

Chatfield, Anderson, and Gose set new school records

It was a record-setting weekend for Fremont County athletes at three separate venues. At Bill Bush Stadium in Lander, Lady Tiger freshman Adelyn Anderson continued to break her own school record in the shot put tossing the steel ball 41-1.75 feet with her quick, spin technique. Anderson is currently ranked sixth nationally among freshman girls in the shot put. Lander thrower Adelyn Anderson is ranked sixth in America among high school freshmen girls in the shot put – h/t Randy Tucker

Fellow Tiger Gage Gose didn’t run at his home meet but instead competed in Utah, at a high school meet at Brigham Young University. Gose shattered his two school records in the hurdle events, inching closer to the 13-second standard in the 110-meter high hurdles with a first-place finishing time of 14.17 seconds. His 300-meter intermediate time was spectacular at 36.57 seconds. Gose is currently ranked fourth in the United States among all high school track athletes in the 300-meter hurdles.

Kaden Chatfield set his second Riverton High School distance running record on Friday in the 3200-meter run – h/t Randy Tucker

Riverton junior Kaden Chatfield set the school record in the 1600-meter run at the Wyoming Track Classic in Casper last week and ran well at the Shane Brock to win the event in 4:35.81 but it was off his record pace. Remi Herbert passed the baton to Isaac Gardner for Wind River as Jack Pasquinelli handed the baton to Brayden Hickerson on the first exchange of the sprint medley relay – h/t Randy Tucker

That may have been because Chatfield set a new Riverton High School 3200-meter record less than 24 hours before at the Bobcat Twilight in Thermopolis. Chatfield ran away from the field with a winning time of 9:50.39. Dubois junior Wyatt Trembly, Snake River’s Hadly Myers, and Lander’s Reed McFadden cleared the third flight of the 110-meter high hurdles. McFadden smashed his hurdle – h/t Randy Tucker

It’s regional track this Friday and Saturday with the Class 1-A and 2-A schools competing in Shoshoni, the Lander Tigers in the 3-A West at Worland, and Riverton a few more miles up the Big Horn Basin in Cody.

Shane Brock Memorial Girls’ Team Scores: 1. Worland 178, 2. Lander 163, 3. Saratoga 83, 4. Riverton 62, 5. Kemmerer 56, 6. Dubois 29, 7. Kaycee 20, 8. Wyoming Indian 18, 9. Little Snake River 16, 10. Wind River 10, 11. Shoshoni / Farson-Eden 8. 13. St. Stephen’s 7

100 Meter Dash: 1. Avery Crane, LAN 12.86, 2. Avery Bever, LAN 12.98, 6. Alexa Colman, LAN 13.37, 8. Arianna Foster, DUB 13.90

200 Meter Dash: 1. Cherise Douzenis, WOR 26.07, 2. Avery Crane, LAN 26.46, 5. Samantha Ablard, RIV 27.66, 7. Avery Bever, LAN 27.84

400 Meter Dash: 1. Cherise Douzenis, WOR 59.56, 3. Bria Calbert, LAN 1:02.85, 5. Ella Judd, RIV 1:04.51

800 Meter Run: 1. Kiana Swann, RIV 2:27.68, 2. Marlee Jones, LAN 2:29.28

1600 Meter Run: 1. Rhiwan Williams, SAR 5:59.40, 2. Darian Bell, LAN 6:04.16, 5. Tree Schneir, LAN 6:23.22, 6. Janeisa Whiteplume, RIV 6:32.24, 7. Natalie Walker, WR 6:51.53, 8. Georgetta Moss, SS 6:56.50 Lander thrower Dylan Huleskamp won the shot put with this throw – h/t Randy Tucker

3200 Meter Run: 1. Milan Scott, SAR 13:09.80, 2. Darian Bell, LAN 13:26.18, 4. Alandra French, LAN 13:36.62, 6. Georgetta Moss, SS 15:51.22

100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Karcee Maya, KC 16.58, 6. Ava Gerlach, LAN 18.38, 7. Ashlynn Prettyman, RIV 18.56, 8. Kyndal McFadden, LAN 18.78

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Whitney Bennett, SAR 47.53, 2. Samantha Ablard, RIV 48.60, 5. Kyndall McFadden, LAN 52.07, 6. Ashlynn Prettyman, RIV 53.79, 8. Addison Rounds, LAN 54.78

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Worland 50.56, 2. Lander 50.61, 3. Dubois 53.52

The 4×100 meter relay

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Worland 4:13.79, 2. Lander 4:15.86, 4. Dubois 4:41.43

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Lander 10:16.82, 2. Wyoming Indian 12:25.98

Sprint medley relay

Sprint Medley Relay1. Worland 4:26.25, 2. Dubois 5:02.38, 4. Wyoming Indian 5:33.87

Long Jump: 1. Erika Manahan, WOR 15-10

A good day for the horizontal jumps

Triple Jump: 1. Madilyn Glanz, WOR 33-6.25, 4. TaiLynne Keyes, RIV 30-9, 6. Maren Baker, DUB 30-4.75, 8. Avery Bever, LAN 28-10.5

High Jump: 1. Anna Richardson, WOR 4-9, 2. Prestley Barta, SHO 4-7, 5. Emma Miller, WR 4-5, 6. Quiana Piper, SS 4-5, 7. Ava Gerlach, LAN 4-5, 8. Sami Becker, DUB 4-3

Pole Vault: 1. Laynee Walker, KEM 9-6, 2. Avery Crane, LAN 8-6, 3. Maren Baker, DUB 8-0, 4. Alexa Colman, LAN 8-0, 5. Bo Mitchell, LAN 8-0, 6. Addison Rounds, LAN 7-6, 7. Samantha Wahl, LAN 6-6

Shot Put: 1. Adelyn Anderson, LAN 41-1.75, 2. Jaylah Griffith, RIV 34-7.75, 5. Emil Posey, WI 31-3, 6. Teagen Pickerd, LAN 30-10.5, 7. Alexis Taylor, RIV 30-9.5 The Lady Tiger throwers enjoy a break before the finals – h/t Randy Tucker

Discus: 1. Adelyn Anderson, LAN 124-0.5, 2. Jaylah Griffith, RIV 109-10.5, 4. Suvannah Duran, RIV 105-3.5, 5. Allison Tidzump, WR 103-9.5, 8. Anessa White, WI 97-0

Shane Brock Memorial Boys’ Team Scores: 1. Lander 145, 2. Worland 119, 3. Riverton 117, 4. Dubois 74, 5. Little Snake River 57, 6. Wind River 47, 7. Saratoga 36, 8. Kemmerer 34, 9. Wyoming Indian 18, 10. St. Stephen’s 12, 11. Farson-Eden 8, 12. Shoshoni 7, 13. Western Heritage Lutheran Academy 3

100 Meter Dash: 1. Jaycee Herbert, WR 11.46, 2. Jack Pasquinelli, LAN 11.48, 4. Reed McFadden, LAN 11.62, 6. Gabe Harris, LAN 11.65

200 Meter Dash: 1. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 22.80, 3. Jaycee Herbert, WR 23.44, 6. Nick McIntosh, RIV 24.72, 7. Carson Borst, RIV 24.88, 8. Remi Herbert, WR 24.92

400 Meter Dash: 1. Jaycee Herbert, WR 52.65, 2. Matisse Weaver, LAN 52.92, 5. Hayden Prettyman, RIV 55.36, 6. Cade Hallock, LAN 56.79, 7. Jonah Witonski, DUB 57.73, 8. Kyler Heil, RIV 57.83

Seniors Jaycee Herbert of Wind River and Matisse Weaver of Lander in the 400 meter

800 Meter Run: 1. Reed McFadden, LAN 2:01.96, 3. Remi Hebert, WR 2:09.60, 5. Keiran McCorley, WI 2:17.32, 7. Colton SunRhodes, WI 2:18.13, 8. Cade Hallock, LAN 2:22.67

1600 Meter Run: 1. Kaden Chatfield, RIV 4:35.81, 2. Alexander Truax, RIV 4:39.21, 5. Diego Lobatos, LAN 4:56.68, 6. Tyrel Myhre, RIV 4:57.27, 7. Azaniah Guthrie, RIV 4:58.38, 8. Aquinas Lasnoski, LAN 4:58.57

3200 Meter Run: 1. Tyrel Myhre, RIV 10:47.29, 2. Davian Spoonhunter, RIV 10:50.85, 3. Alexander Truax, RIV 11:03.32, 4. Nehemiah Divers, SS 11:12.92, 6. Marshall Walton, RIV 11:38.95, 8. Ray Gribowskas, LAN 11:50.70

110 Meter High Hurdles:: 1. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 15.86, 4. Reed McFadden, LAN 16.94, 5. Zander

300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 41.73, 5. Zander Hinkley, RIV 44.85

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Lander 45.11, 3. Riverton 48.05, 6. Wyoming Indian 49.91, 8. Shoshoni 54.41

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Saratoga 3:57.93, 4. Dubois 4:05.80

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Worland 8:37.82, 2. Lander 8:49.78, 3. Wyoming Indian 9:23.80

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Lander 3:51.51, 2. Wind River 3:54.82, 5. Shoshoni 4:18.63, 6. Wyoming Indian 4:23.47, 7. Dubois 4:33.24

Long Jump: 1. Gabe Harris, LAN 19-9. 3. Ty Sheets, RIV 19-4.5, 4. Ryan Wells, DUB 19-2.75, 6. Ashdon Eagleroad, WHLA 18-1.5, 7. Carson Brost, RIV 17-10.25

Triple Jump: 1. Ryan Wells, DUB 41-7, 3. Josh Cardinal, LAN 37-4, 4. Siler Hess, DUB 37-1.25, 6. Ray Gribowskas, LAN 35-8, 7. Hunter Walker, WR 35-4, 8. Brayden Hickerson, LAN 35-1.5

High Jump: 1. Reed McFadden, LAN 6-0, 2. Ryan Wells, DUB 5-10, 3. Watie Whiteplume, RIV 5-8, 5. Graham Robison, WR 5-2

A wild afternoon in the pole vault

Pole Vault: 1. Canton Green, WOR 12-0, 3. Siler Hess, DUB 10-0, 4. Jacob Neely, LAN 9-6, 5. Matthew Gray, LAN 9-6, 6. Josh Cardinal, LAN 9-0, 7. Chris White, RIV 9-0, 8. Jonah Witonski, DUB 8-0

Shot Put: 1. Dylan Huelskamp, LAN 46-1, 2. Nathan Mills, RIV 45-10, 4. Xavier Garcia, RIV 42-9.25, 6. Korben Longtine, RIV 40-4.25, 7. Jai’ron Rhodes, SS 39-5.5, 8. Tyree Harris-Aragon, RIV 20-4.25

Action in the shot ring

Discus: 1. Nathan Mills, RIV 129-2.5, 2. Gabe Harris, LAN 120-6, 4. Tres Pickerd, LAN 114-1.5, 5. Jai’ron Rhodes, SS 112-8.5, 6. Jaxson Kiser, SHO 112-2, 7. Dylan Huelskamp, LAN 107-10.5, 8. Virgil Monroe, SS 101-10