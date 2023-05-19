Opening day of State Track in temperate Casper – Gose sets new 3-A record

Gage Gose broke the Class 3-A 110-meter high hurdle record with a 14.39 in the prelims – – h/t Randy Tucker

Wyatt Trembly has the top time entering the 110 meter high hurdle finals – – h/t Randy Tucker

Addison Alley is seeded third in the 100 meter hurdle finals – – h/t Randy Tucker

Molly Sanchez qualified for the 100 meter finals – – h/t Randy Tucker

Despite the smoke rolling in from Canadian forest fires, the opening state of the All-Class State Track Championships was nearly perfect. Mild temperatures, no wind, and deeply, hazy skies led to class records falling like rain in the four divisions of Wyoming prep track and field. Reed McFadden qualified for the finals in the 110 meter high hurdles – – h/t Randy Tucker

Four new individual and four sprint medley relay class records were shattered in the mild conditions. Lady Tigers Darian Bell and Ameya Eddy – – h/t Randy Tucker Dinayle Augustine and Gabriella Headley round the curve in the 3200 meter run – – h/t Randy Tucker

Lander senior Gage Gose set a new Class 3-A 110-meter high hurdle record in his preliminary heat with a time of 14.29, breaking the previous mark of 14.35.

Kaden Chatfield was third in the 4-A 3200 meter run – – h/t Randy Tucker

Distance runners Bryli Groll of Cokeville, and Owen Burnett from Kemmerer shattered the Class 1-A and 2-A girls and boys records respectively in the 3200-meter run and Cheyenne East’s Taliah Morris leaped to a 19-8.5 mark in the long jump for another state record in Class 4-A. Nehemiah Divers finished sixth for the Eagles in the 3200 – – h/t Randy Tucker

The sprint relay teams from Burlington, Kemmerer, Rawlins, and Sheridan all set new class standards.

For Fremont County athletes Gose enters Saturday’s 110-meter high hurdle final with the top seed and teammate Reed McFadden is seeded third. Dubois junior Wyatt Trembly has the fastest high hurdle qualifying time in 1-A. Riverton freshman Addison Alley is seeded third in the Class 4-A girls 100 meter hurdles.

Dubois senior Ryan Wells missed a state title by the closest of marks, taking second by just a quarter-inch in the long jump.

Riverton’s sprint medley relay team of Samantha Ablard, Addison Alley, Ella Judd, and Kiana Swann was third in Class 2-A and set a new Lady Wolverine record. Samantha Ablard started the Riverton sprint medley relay – – h/t Randy Tucker Addison Alley passed the baton to Ella Judd for the 400-meter leg of the sprint medley relay – – h/t Randy Tucker KIana Swann crossing the finish line in the spring medley relay – – h/t Randy Tucker

Wolverine junior Kaden Chatfield ran an excellent 3200 meter race to finish third.

Predictions are for excellent weather the next two days, a rarity in Casper in late May and records should continue to fall.

NIck Macintosh started the Riverton medley relay – – h/t Randy Tucker

Hayden Prettyman took the baton from Ty Sheets in the medley relay – – h/t Randy Tucker

Tyrel Myrhe reached for the baton from Hayden Prettyman in the medley relay – – h/t Randy Tucker

State Track Thursday Class 1-A Results:

Girls:

3200 Meter Run: 1. Bryli Groll, COK 11:50.81 – New Class Record

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Burlington (Victoria Nelson, Joey Chatwin, Brynn Preator, Jessie Michaels) 4:33.15 – New Class Record

High Jump: 1. Addison Barnes, COK 5-3

Shot Put: 1. Shelby Ekwall, SE 40-5

Boys:

3200 Meter Run: 1. Drake Plowman, COK 10:17.96

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Burlington (Seth Wardell, Pablo Mendez, Jordan Broederlow, Cohen Schlenker) 3:51.72

Long Jump: 1. Wyatt Merkley, FE 19-10.25, 2. Ryan Wells, DUB 19-10

Class 2-A: Remi Herbert opened the medley relay – h/t Randy Tucker Isaac Gardner passed the baton to Jaycee Herbert in the sprint medley relay – – h/t Randy Tucker Jaycee Herbert to Graham Robison in the sprint medley relay – – h/t Randy Tucker

Girls

3200 Meter Run: 1. Emma York, BP 12:17.68

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Big Piney (Kodee Greene, Tilly Evans, Addison Losik, Jolynn Jones) 4:32.49

High Jump: 1. Alyssa Slade, PB 5-4, 5. Emma Miller, WR 4-10, 7. Prestley Barta, SHO 4-8

Shot Put: 1. Hannah Runyan, BP 34-10.5

Boys:

3200 Meter Run: 1. Owen Burnett, KEM 9:26.38 – New Class Record, 6. Nehemiah Divers, SS 10:58.74

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Kemmerer (Hunter Burnett, Skyler Rogers, Landon Heaps, Owen Burnett) 3:27.26 – New Class Record, 7. Wind River (Remi Herbert, Isaac Gardner, Jaycee Herbert, Graham Robison) 3:55.00

Pole Vault: 1. Jackson Hanusa, RM 13-6

Discus: 1. Boyd Oliver, LFLF 134-10

Class 3-A Jack Pasquinelli started the Tiger medley – – h/t Randy Tucker Joel Bever passed the baton to Aidan Russel in the Tiger medley relay – – h/t Randy Tucker Matisse Weaver on the anchor leg of the sprint medley relay – – h/t Randy Tucker

Boys:

3200 Meter Run: 1. Madison Antonino, PIN 11:31.29, 4. Ameya Eddy, LAN 11:50.73

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Rawlins (Trista Palmer, Shania Scheel, Makinzea Lynch, Ryann Smith) 4:14.04 – New Class Record, 3. Lander (Avery Bever, Bria Calvert, Ellie Kaufman, Marlee Jones) 4:22.04

Long Jump: 1. Lily Nichols, WHT 17-0

Girls

3200 Meter Run: 1. Trajn Swalstad, WOR 10:02.93, 5. Diego Lobatos, LAN 10:26.60

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Lovell (TJ Scheeler, Gavin, Ben Nichols, Preston Nichols) 3:40.10, 6. Lander (Jack Pasquinelli, Joel Bever, Aidan Russell, Matisse Weaver) 3:44.63

Discus: Braydon Bradshaw, LYM 147-3

Class 4-A

Girls

3200 Meter Run: 1. Sydney Morrell, CC 10:37.91

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Cody (Isabelle Paddock, Alessandra Broussard, Taylen Stinson, Ada Nelson) 4:12.26, 3. Riverton (Samantha Ablard, Addison Alley, Ella Judd, Kiana Swann) 4:20.53

Pole Vault: 1. Brinkley Lewis, CC 11-6

Long Jump: 1. Taliah Morris, CE 19-8.5 – New Class Record

Boys

3200 Meter Run: 1. Habtamu Wetzel, SV 9:34.86, 3. Kaden Chatfield, RIV 9:41.63

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Sheridan (Riley Green, Aiden Roth, Patrick Aasby, Austin Akers) 3:32.09 – New Class Record, 6. Riverton (Nick McIntosh, Hayden Prettyman, Ty Sheets, Tyrel Myhre) 3:47.19

Long Jump: 1. Lucas Talich, COD 22-11,