Alley and Boys Sprint Medley Champions at NC

It was the biggest indoor meet of the season so far in Wyoming with 15 teams converging on the indoor track at Natrona County High School Kaden Chatfiled took the baton from Logan Davis in Riverton’s championship Sprint Medley Relay – – h/t Christy Chatfield

Laramie won the girls’ division with 107 points, and Natrona the boys with 117, but Riverton had an individual champion and a relay championship at the event.

Riverton sophomore Addison Alley won the 55-meter hurdles in 8.89 seconds. There isn’t much room for error in indoor hurdling with athletes screaming down the track over just four hurdles at a pace faster than the familiar three-step approach in the 100 meter or 110-meter high hurdle races outdoors.

Riverotn’s Kiana Swann and Blue Blackburn of Lander in the 1600 meter run – – h/t Christy Chatfield

The Riverton 1600 Meter Sprint Medley Relay team of Kaiden Arnold, Jacob Hull, Kaden Chatfield, and Logan Davis won the event in 3:45.44, an impressive time, matching the 4×400 meter winning time. Sam Ballard and Victoria Gale prepare for the 4×200 meter relay – – h/t Christy Chatfield

In the Sprint Medley relay two runners have 200 meter legs, one a 400 meter and the anchor runs an 800 meter leg. Daviian Sponnhunter in the 800 meter run – – h/t Christy Chatfield

Natrona County Invitational Girls’ Team Score: 1. Laramie 107.5, 2. Kelly Walsh 98.5, 3. Natrona County 69.5, 4. Torrington 58.5, 5. Cheyenne Central 61, 6. Cheyenne East 48, 7. Worland 40, 8. Douglas/Rock Springs 29, 10. Riverton 27. 11. Lander 11.5, 12. Burns/Pine Bluffs 6, 13. Western Heritage Lutheran Academy 2.5, 14. Pinedale 2 Logan Davis sprinted towards the finish line – h/t Christy Chatfield

Natrona County Invitational Girls’ Individual Results:

55 Meter Dash: 1. Saige Gustafson, NC 7.21

200 Meter Dash: 1. Taliah Morris, CE 25.20

400 Meter Dash: 1. Liney Berryhill, LAR 59.07, 8. Ellie Kaufman, LAN 1:05.05

800 Meter Run: 1. Ashley Gross, NC 2:25.48, 4. Kiana Swann, RIV 2:32.13, 6. Blue Blackburn, LAN 2:35.73

1600 Meter Run: 1. Maggie Madsen, CE 5:14.46, 8. Kiana Swann, RIV 5:40.85

3200 Meter Run: 1. Sofia Rose, CE 12:18.77

55 Meter Hurdles: 1. Addison Alley, RIV 8.89

4×200 Meter Relay: 1. Torrington 1:49.38, 4. Riverton (Samantha Ablard, Dakayda Yarber, Victoria Gale, Addison Alley) 1:52.26

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Laramie 4:18.99, 4. Lander (Ella Giesmann, Mason Morton, Avery Crane, Ellie Kaufman) 4:28.35

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Cheyenne Central 10:43.54

1600 Meter Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Laramie 4:27.81

High Jump: 1. Anna Richardson, WOR 5-2, 5. Prestley Barta, WHLA/Mia Jubber, LAN 4-8

Pole Vault: 1. Ava Andrews, RS 9-6

Long Jump: 1. Allie Scribner, KW 18-0

Triple Jump: 1. Trishell Pontarolo, TOR 35-1

Shot Put: 1. Teagan Becker, KW 39-9

Natrona County Invitational Boys’ Team Scores: 1. Natrona County 117, 2. Kelly Walsh 99.5, 3. Cheyenne Central 82.5, 4. Douglas 53.5, 5. Rock Springs 39.33, 6. Laramie39.16, 7. Worland 33, 8. Cheyenne East 31.5, 9. Riverton 27.5, 10. Torrington 15, 11. Lander 13, 12. Cheyenne South 11, 13. Rawlins 10, 14. Pinedale 4, 15. Burns/Pine Bluffs 2

Natrona County Invitational Boys’ Individual Results:

55 Meter Dash: 1. Tegan Krause, CC 6.64

200 Meter Dash: 1. Catcher Pannell, LAR 24.24, 5. Alex Stevens, RIV 26.03

400 Meter Dash: 1. Teigen Boyson, DOU 53.64, 5. Cade Hallock, LAN 56.76

800 Meter Run: 1. Trajn Swalstad, WOR 2:10.01, 8. Davian Spoonhunter, RIV 2:16.02

1600 Meter Run: 1. Trajn Swalstad, WOR 4:30.71, 5. Marshall Walton, RIV 4:49.19

3200 Meter Run: 1. Trevor Schmidt, CC 9:50.86, 3. Kaden Chatfield, RIV 10:02.60

55 Meter Hurdles: 1. Caleb Ortberg, KW 7.85

4×200 Meter Relay: 1. Kelly Walsh 1:35.34

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Kelly Walsh 3:38.98

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Natrona County 3:45.44

1600 Meter Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Riverton (Kaiden Arnold, Jacob Hull, Kaden Chatfield, Logan Davis) 3:45.44, 4. Lander (Brayden Johnson-Baker, Bryce Mason, Cae Hallock, Ray Gribowskas) 4:10.52

High Jump: 1. Kaiden Lee, NC 6-8, 6. Logan Davis, RIV 5-8

Pole Vault: 1. Kavin Hoff, NC 15-6

Long Jump: 1. Sam Melchior, CC 20-11.5

Triple Jump: 1. Kaiden Lee, NC 45-2, 5. Ray Gribowskas, LAN 38-8.5

Shot Put: 1. Quade Jordan, ENC 52-8.5, 5. Xavier Garcia, RIV 44-7