Windy Opening Day for 1A/2A Randy Tucker May 13, 2023 A packed first exchange zone in the 4x100 meter relay - h/t Randy Tucker Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppEmailPrint It was warm, but blustery in Shoshoni on Friday for 38 combined boys and girls teams in state qualifying competition. Kellen Linnan finished second in the shot put by one-half inch – h/t Randy Tucker Hunter Walker was third in the triple jump – h/t Randy Tucker Big Piney’s trio of Micah Strong, Jolynn Jones , and Emma York swept the 800-meter run – h/t Randy Tucker Natalie Walker qualified in the 800-meter run – h/t Randy Tucker Remi Herbert battled a Big Piney runner in the 800 – h/t Randy Tucker Molly Sanchez clears a hurdle in the 100 meter race – h/t Randy Tucker Wyatt Trembly leads the field in the 110-meter high hurdles – h/t Randy Tucker Jackie Surrell starts the 100-meter dash – h/t Randy Tucker Ariana Foster starts the 100-meter dash – h/t Randy Tucker Cora Remacle, Chyauna Dodge, and Cadance Robison prepared to enter the blocks in the 100-meter dash h/t Randy Tucker Ashton Eagleroad in the 100 meters – h/t Randy Tucker Jaycee Herbert warmed up for the 100-meter dash – h/t Randy Tucker Western Heritage Lutheran Academy’s Kylee Lehto cleared a hurdle – h/t Randy Tucker Natalie Walker qualified in the 300-meter hurdles – h/t Randy Tucker Lovelia Underwood cleared a hurdle in the 300-meter race – h/t Randy Tucker Zander Hawkins in the 300-meter hurdles – h/t Randy Tucker Dinayla Augustine and Georgetta Moss in the 3200-meter run – h/t Randy Tucker Wesley Underwood and Nakoke Washakie approached the starting line in the 3200-meter run – h/t Randy Tucker Twins Grant and Gage Bartlett in the 3200-meter run – h/t Randy Tucker Colton SunRhodes was second in the 3200-meter run – h/t Randy Tucker Nehemiah Divers in the 3200-meter run – h/t Randy Tucker Ava Jory and Arianna Foster passed the baton – h/t Randy Tucker Kemmerer won the 4×100 meter relay – h/t Randy Tucker Kaleb Gleim and Jonah Oard exchange the baton for Dubois – h/t Randy Tucker Jason Slow Bear passed the baton to Parlayne Ferris in the 4×100 – h/t Randy Tucker Avy Jory 400 meter prelims – h/t Randy Tucker Cora Remacle and Georgeanne Moss in the 400 meter prelims – h/t Randy Tucker Advertisement Related Posts Perfect day at the Shane – Brock Gose ranked 4th in USA in 300 hurdles – Anderson 6th among freshman girls... Randy Tucker - Wolverines win Roy Peck Crown Randy Tucker - Gose wins two at Classic – Chatfield sets new Wolverine metric mile record Lander sweeps Riverton in Dual Track Meet Seven Fremont County athletes to compete at the Wyoming Track Classic Wolverines compete in Converse County Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share? Share with us!