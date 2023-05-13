Windy Opening Day for 1A/2A

Randy Tucker
A packed first exchange zone in the 4x100 meter relay - h/t Randy Tucker

It was warm, but blustery in Shoshoni on Friday for 38 combined boys and girls teams in state qualifying competition.

Kellen Linnan finished second in the shot put by one-half inch – h/t Randy Tucker
Hunter Walker was third in the triple jump – h/t Randy Tucker
Big Piney’s trio of Micah Strong, Jolynn Jones , and Emma York swept the 800-meter run – h/t Randy Tucker
Natalie Walker qualified in the 800-meter run – h/t Randy Tucker
Remi Herbert battled a Big Piney runner in the 800 – h/t Randy Tucker
Molly Sanchez clears a hurdle in the 100 meter race – h/t Randy Tucker
Wyatt Trembly leads the field in the 110-meter high hurdles – h/t Randy Tucker
Jackie Surrell starts the 100-meter dash – h/t Randy Tucker
Ariana Foster starts the 100-meter dash – h/t Randy Tucker
Cora Remacle, Chyauna Dodge, and Cadance Robison prepared to enter the blocks in the 100-meter dash h/t Randy Tucker
Ashton Eagleroad in the 100 meters – h/t Randy Tucker
Jaycee Herbert warmed up for the 100-meter dash – h/t Randy Tucker
Western Heritage Lutheran Academy’s Kylee Lehto cleared a hurdle – h/t Randy Tucker
Natalie Walker qualified in the 300-meter hurdles – h/t Randy Tucker
Lovelia Underwood cleared a hurdle in the 300-meter race – h/t Randy Tucker
Zander Hawkins in the 300-meter hurdles – h/t Randy Tucker
Dinayla Augustine and Georgetta Moss in the 3200-meter run – h/t Randy Tucker
Wesley Underwood and Nakoke Washakie approached the starting line in the 3200-meter run – h/t Randy Tucker
Twins Grant and Gage Bartlett in the 3200-meter run – h/t Randy Tucker
Colton SunRhodes was second in the 3200-meter run – h/t Randy Tucker
Nehemiah Divers in the 3200-meter run – h/t Randy Tucker
Ava Jory and Arianna Foster passed the baton – h/t Randy Tucker
Kemmerer won the 4×100 meter relay – h/t Randy Tucker
Kaleb Gleim and Jonah Oard exchange the baton for Dubois – h/t Randy Tucker
Jason Slow Bear passed the baton to Parlayne Ferris in the 4×100 – h/t Randy Tucker
Avy Jory 400 meter prelims – h/t Randy Tucker
Cora Remacle and Georgeanne Moss in the 400 meter prelims – h/t Randy Tucker
