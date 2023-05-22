Frontier graduations, WHSAA Good Sportsmanship Awards, and more to come before the Riverton School Board Tuesday

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, May 23 at 7 pm in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The meeting will include Frontier Academy graduations for Estrella Corrine Savage, Dylan Keith Garcia, Samantha Darlene Dickinson, Venus Marie Abrams, Luke Arthur Kariker, Havana Marie King, and Savanna Paige Malan.

It will also include WHSAA Good Sportsmanship Awards to Rylee Murray, Marcus Mejorado and Sean Carruth.

The current agenda has six action items, which are as follows:

Reggie Miller is recommending the Board approve an out-of-state travel request for the RHS Key Club students to travel to Anaheim, California in July 2023 for the International Convention. Key Club is not requesting funds.

Reggie Miller is recommending the Board approve an out-of-state travel request for the RHS Volleyball team to travel to Chadron State College in July 2023 for Volleyball Team Camp. The team is not requesting funds.

CWC-BOCHES Program Director Mathew Johnson is requesting the Board approve the 2023-2024 CWC-BOCHES budget.

Ted May is requesting the Board award the bid for the Bus Garage Crack Seal, Chip Seal and Stripe Project to 71 Construction of Riverton, WY in the amount of $154,331.00. This was the only bid received.

A recommendation the Board accepts the resignation of Frontier Academy Counselor Sarah Hughes effective at the end of the 2022-2023 school year; RHS Head Volleyball Coach Kim Davis effective immediately; Willow Creek Behavior Interventionist Shay Stanek Esposito effective immediately.

An interview committee is recommending the Board offers a contract to Christina Cornelison as a Jackson Elementary Teacher.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.