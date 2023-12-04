More

    Frontier Academy student of the week: Erin Callaway

    Erin is a Sophomore at Frontier Academy.  What we love about this Frontier Phoenix is her dedication to school. Erin is a “nose to the grindstone” kind of person. When she is at school, she is laser focused on completing her courses and earning a weekly incentive. Although uncertain about what she may want to do after graduation, Erin has many interests and pursuits that fill her time. When not at school, you can find Erin working at the Riverton Country Club, scrolling Pinterest, reading, watching videos and hanging out with friends.

