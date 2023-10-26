From dust to dollars: Carlos’s journey with Sol Cleaning and The Lander Biz Show

(Lander, WY)- In our latest episode of “The Lander Biz Show,” we had the pleasure of chatting with Carlos Solis, one half of the dynamic duo behind Sol Cleaning Service. It was a delightful and insightful conversation that truly shed light on the world of professional cleaning. Sol Cleaning offers a range of services, from residential and Airbnb to business cleaning, and their commitment to excellence is evident in every task they undertake. What struck us during our conversation was Carlos’s warm and engaging personality. We had a great time on the podcast, discussing everything from the quirkiest places he’s had to clean to the challenges of starting a business. It was fascinating to hear how their journey has been guided by passion and a genuine desire to serve the community.

Carlos also shared his connection with the Lander Chamber, having been a former employee, and how this experience has been instrumental in shaping their business approach. It’s clear that Sol Cleaning is more than just a cleaning service; it’s a reflection of the Solis family’s dedication to professionalism, reliability, and giving back. Additionally, we explored their desire to help provide services for the elderly, which demonstrated their commitment to making life easier for those in need. I’m grateful to have my co-host Owen Sweeney by my side, who adds his unique perspective and insights to our discussions. This episode was a true testament to the thriving businesses in Lander, and we hope you find it as enjoyable and enlightening as we did! Find Sol Cleaning Services on Facebook.