Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District – Waste Compactor Bid Notice

The Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District (District) is now seeking sealed bids for one new landfill waste compactor with trade-in consideration for one used Caterpillar 816K waste compactor. The specifications for the waste compactor are available at the Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District Office, on the District’s website (trashmatters.org), can be picked up in person, or requested by calling (307) 332-7040. The deadline for submitting bids is August 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Sealed bids must be received, accompanied by bid security in the amount of 5% of the total bid in the form of a cashier’s check, bid bond, or irrevocable letter of credit, at the Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District office by the due date and time. Bids received after the deadline will not be accepted. Sealed bids will be opened publicly at 10:05 a.m. on August 24, 2023. Submit sealed bids to: Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District / Attn: Waste Compactor Bid / 52 Beebe Road / P.O. Box 1400 / Lander, Wyoming 82520.

Bids will be valid for a period of 45-days after opening. The District reserves the right to reject any or all bids, including without limitation, non-conforming, non-responsive, unbalanced, or conditional bids. The District further reserves the right to reject any bid whom it finds not responsible, or if believed to not be in the best interest of the District.