Fremont County football teams fall in latest rankings

(Fremont County, WY) – After a down-week for Fremont County football teams, only one victory, both teams that were ranked slid a bit. Wind River and Dubois still earned votes and remain in the top five in their respective classes in the latest Wyopreps.com Coaches and Media poll.

The Dubois Rams are 0-2 against ranked Class 1A 6-man teams this season. With two tough losses, the Rams have dropped one spot this week to number four. Burlington jumped Dubois to third. Little Snake River and Encampment are still one and two. The Rams streak of battling ranked opponents continues. This week they will be in Farson-Eden to take on the Pronghorns. Farson-Eden earned a top-five win over Casper Christian and now is ranked fifth. This will be the third straight top-five match-up for the Dubois.

Wind River finally saw varsity action in their class this past Friday at Riverside. The Cougars squeaked by, earning a 22-20 win, against the unranked Rebels. The voters are still ranking the Cougars high as they received votes in all five spots including two first-place votes. Despite that, Wind River dropped to fourth overall this week in Class 1A 9-Man. Southeast jumped the Cougars to third, earning one more first-place vote and had more second-place votes. A notable change was Pine Bluffs dropped one spot with Wind River’s next opponent now the number one ranked team in 9-Man. Big Piney now ranks first and they head to Pavillion to challenge the Cougars. Wind River was victorious last season but that was their first win in their short history.

Big Piney and Wind River is County 10 Sports Game of the Week presented by Eyes on Fremont. Coverage will be on YouTube and Facebook with kickoff set for 5 p.m.

Top five five for each classification. Fremont County teams will be highlighted in bold. The full breakdown can be found here

Class 1A 6-Man

Little Snake River Encampment Burlington Dubois Farson-Den

Class 1A 9-Man

Big Piney Pine Bluffs Southeast Wind River Lingle Ft. Laramie

Class 2A

Mountain View Tongue River Big Horn Lovell Lyman

Class 3A

Cody Star Valley Powell Buffalo Douglas

Class 4A

Cheyenne East Sheridan Thunder Basin Natrona County Campbell County