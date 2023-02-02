Fremont County Fire Protection District announces volunteer firefighter spotlight for February

(Fremont County, WY) – The Fremont County Fire Protection District recently began spotlighting the volunteer Firefighters who make up its ranks, and has chosen Randy Schrinar as February’s volunteer. h/t Fremont County Fire Protection District photo

“Randy Schrinar has been a Fremont County Firefighter since 2016. He is a member of Missouri Valley Fire Dept.

“He is currently Battalion 4 Secretary/Treasurer, has been Training Officer and was Missouri Valley’s Fireman of the Year 2019. Randy enjoys spending time with his family and working on projects in his shop.”

Thank you Randy, and to all of the volunteers and first responders that keep Fremont County safe!

The Fremont County Fire District has over 200 volunteer firefighters, who have dedicated hundreds of hours to serving the communities in which they live.