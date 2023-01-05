Fremont County Fire Protection District now spotlighting volunteers

(Fremont County, WY) – The Fremont County Fire Protection District has begun spotlighting the volunteer Firefighters that make up its ranks, with January’s chosen volunteer being Ronnie ‘Joe’ Meade. h/t Fremont County Fire Protection District photo

“Joe Meade has been a Fremont County Firefighter since 1992. He is currently a member of the Pavillion Fire Department and has held past positions of Chief and Assistant Chief.

“Joe assists with federal fire dispatches, and enjoys woodworking, hunting & fishing in his spare time.”

Advertisement

November’s volunteer (no December spotlight was shared), was Archie Hanson. h/t Fremont County Fire Protection District photo

“Archie Hanson has been a Fremont County Firefighter since 1991. He is currently a member of the Hudson Fire Department and has held past positions of Captain, Assistant Chief and Chief. He enjoys hunting and fishing in his spare time.”

Thank you Ronnie and Archie, and to all of the volunteers and first responders that keep Fremont County safe!

The Fremont County Fire District has over 200 volunteer firefighters, who have dedicated hundreds of hours to serving the communities in which they live.

Advertisement