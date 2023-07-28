Fremont County Fair kicks off the weekend with a cruise, a parade…and some hog wrestlin’!

It’s that time of year, folks…Fremont County Fair activities begin this weekend! Things get “Moovin’ & Groovin” with a cruise tonight, a parade tomorrow morning, and of course, the ever-popular Hog ‘n Mud Wrestling this Saturday night!

If you haven’t already done so, get your Mega-Passes for all seven nights of awesome Fair entertainment! An Adult Mega-Pass is $65 and a Youth Pass is just $35…such a great deal and it includes the Grandstand Events like the Hog N’ Mud Wrestling, two nights of Wind River Rodeo Roundup PRCA Rodeo, the Ranch Rodeo, the Timmy Challenge Bullriding, Octane Addictions Moto Cross, and Figure 8 Races. That’s a lot of fun and excitement packed into one week!

But hey, there are other events going on this weekend around the 10, such as the Arrastra & Stamp Mill trek and demos in South Pass City, and the suds will fly at the 2023 Wild West Brewfest going on tomorrow afternoon in Dubois. Of course, there’s always a lot of recreation to enjoy on your weekend days in Fremont County…hiking, fishing, camping, four-wheelin’ across the bluffs and prairies…whatever your plans are, be safe, plan ahead…and most of all, have fun!

On Friday…

Want to be in the Fair Kick-Off Cruise tonight? Meet in the Sutherlands parking lot in Riverton at 5:30 p.m.; roll out is at 6:00 p.m. There’s a free barbecue at the Fairgrounds after the cruise (donations are much appreciated). Call 307-856-6611 for more information.

Don’t forget that the Shoshoni Farmers Market is tonight from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at the Shoshoni Community Plaza Park on E. 2nd and Main Street. A good time and place to gather and get some of that awesome goodness from local providers!

If you’re still up for some Friday Night fun after the cruise and BBQ, there’s a Dance at the Riverton Senior Center going on from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Music by Cowboy (again, that’s all I’ve got for ya…just “Cowboy”!)…bring a snack to share and a bit o’ cash to tip the band! More information on the RRSCC Facebook page or call 307- 856-6332.

Only four more Dubois Friday Night Rodeos left in the season! Wear pink tonight as they’re hosting “Casting for Recovery” which is an organization that provides free fly fishing retreats for women who’ve had a breast cancer diagnosis. What a great cause! Admission at the rodeos is cash only at the gate; $15 for adults, $10 for ages 6-12, and remember, it’s FREE for kids ages 5 and under! Visit their Facebook page for more information.

On Saturday…

“Produce…get yer fresh produce, right here!” The Saturday morning farmers markets are callin’ you! Make it the start of a beautiful day/weekend with all kinds of goodies from your local producers! Riverton’s market is from 9:00-11:00 a.m. in the city hall parking lot; the Lander Local Food Market is from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at South 2nd and Main, and the Lander Valley Farmers’ Market is from 9:00-11:30 a.m. on 2rd Street between Lincoln and Main.

Everyone loves a parade…and a wonderful Fremont County/Riverton tradition is the 110th Annual Fremont County Fair Parade which officially kicks off Fair Week on Main Street at 10:00 a.m. Be sure to get there early; bring your chairs, claim your spot…then maybe take a quick stroll down the street and get a donut, danish and coffee before the parade!

There’s another great adventure up in South Pass City today…it’s the “Early Mining at South Pass City: Arrastra & Stamp Mill Demonstrations”. Take a 1.5-mile (easy walking) trek and learn about the history of the Willow Creek gold rush in South Pass, plus a full demo of the stamp mill! Meet at the SPC Dance Hall at 11:00 a.m. Reservations are required, and there’s a 25-person limit, so you might want to register today! Visit: southpasscity.org/fhtour for more information and to sign up.

Dubois Town Park…high Noon…meet for the 2023 Wild West Brewfest! Breweries from all over Wyoming will be there with some delicious brews, with local vendors, wagon rides, and live music by Henry Pepin and singer-songwriter “The Man in Tan”. Early Bird Tickets are $25 and available at The Rustic Pine Tavern; $30 at the gate. For more information, visit the Dubois Chamber website or Facebook page.

There is a way cool event going on at 2:00 p.m. at Mamaw’s Kitchen in Lander. It’s a Christmas in July Meet & Greet which is a volunteer kick-off event being put on by the Lander Inclusion Movement. The Meet and greet is to “connect community volunteers with community members of varying abilities with the goal of building relationships through gifts, letters, visits, and outings to the community.” How awesome is that? Find out more about what they do on their Facebook page or inquire about being a volunteer on their website.

On Sunday…

Singer-songwriters Natalie Prauser and Marty Bush will be performing live at the Lander Bar tonight at 8:00 p.m. Prauser’s sound is described as “whiskey-infused lyrics combine loving, leaving, and honky-tonk debauchery” and Bush’s music is described as “bourbon-soaked tales of sorrow take listeners on a hell-bent journey to the lonesome honky-tonks and juke joints of days gone by.” Whiskey-infused and bourbon-soaked? Guess that’s one way to end a weekend! Stop by and have a listen…check out the Lander Bar Facebook Page for more information.

Don’t see your event in my weekender, or listed in the County 10 event calendar? You can add your events, activities, meetings, classes, seminars, etc. and it’s easy to do…just click on “Add Event” under the County 10 logo on the Events page, sign up on CitySpark, enter your information and you’re good to go!