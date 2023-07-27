Excitement and Thrills Await at the Fremont County Fair Grandstand Events!

The 110th Fremont County Fair is gearing up for a week of fun and excitement. The schedule of events is jam packed with activities and contests for everyone, and the grandstand events that will take place each night, provide entertainment that you won’t want to miss! Tickets for all events can be purchased here.

Hog N’ Mud 2023 – Saturday, July 29, 2023 | 7:30 PM

The Fremont County Fair kicks off with a splash as the “Hog N’ Mud” event takes center stage. Prepare for an evening filled with laughs and muddy mayhem. It’s a spectacle that’s guaranteed to have the crowd cheering on the mud-splattering action! Hog N’ Mud Wrestling Competition. h/t Carol Harper

Wind River Rodeo Round Up PRCA Rodeo – Military Appreciation Night – Monday, July 31, 2023 | 7:30 PM

Honoring our brave servicemen and women, the “Military Appreciation Night” as the Wind River Rodeo Round Up promises an evening of traditional rodeo events. Watch as skilled cowboys and cowgirls compete in thrilling rodeo events like bull riding, barrel racing, and steer roping.

Wind River Rodeo Round Up Tough Enough To Wear Pink Night – Aug 01, 2023 | 7:30 PM

The rodeo excitement continues with the “Tough Enough To Wear Pink Night.” This special event raises awareness and funds for Fremont County’s Tough Enough Fund, emphasizing the strength and determination of those battling this disease. Attendees are encouraged to wear pink, making it a night to remember for a cause that truly matters. County 10 Photo – Tough Enough Night at the PRCA Rodeo, 2021

15th Anniversary Ranch Rodeo – Aug 02, 2023 | 7:30 PM

Join the celebration as the Fremont County Fair commemorates its 15th Anniversary Ranch Rodeo. This event pays tribute to the rich Western heritage and the hardworking ranchers who have been the backbone of the community. Ranch hands will showcase their skills in a variety of events.

“Timmy Challenge” Bull Riding, Bull Fighting, and Mutton Bustin”! – Aug 03, 2023 | 7:30 PM

For an evening packed with heart-stopping action, the “Timmy Challenge” is the event to be at. Watch in awe as courageous bull riders take on the most formidable bulls, while brave bullfighters showcase their agility and bravery in protecting the fallen riders. And don’t miss the adorable Mutton Bustin’ competition, where young cowboys and cowgirls ride sheep in a spirited display of enthusiasm.

Octane Addictions X Games Moto Cross – Aug 04, 2023 | 7:30 PM

Get ready for extreme adrenaline rushes as the “Octane Addictions X Games Moto Cross” captivates the audience with gravity-defying stunts and jaw-dropping aerial maneuvers. Motocross riders will battle it out, soaring through the air and taking on challenging obstacle courses, leaving the spectators in awe of their skills and daring.

Crazy Figure 8 Races – Aug 05, 2023 | 7:30 PM

The Fremont County Fair “Crazy Figure 8 Races” offers a night of high-speed racing as drivers skillfully navigate their cars through a twisted figure-eight track. With the heart-pounding potential for collisions, this event promises an adrenaline-packed evening for all motor racing enthusiasts.

The Fremont County Fair Grand Stand Events promise an unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages. With each night featuring a different show-stopping event, the fairgrounds will be buzzing with excitement and anticipation. So, mark your calendars, gather your family and friends, and secure your tickets now here. Come join us for a week of heart-pounding action, laughter, and memories that will last a lifetime! See you at the Fremont County Fair!