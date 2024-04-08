Fremont County Democratic Party 2024 Convention, Caucus set for April 13

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Democratic Party will hold its 2024 Convention and Caucus at the Lander Library on Saturday, April 13th. Doors will open at 10:00 AM, and all participants must check in by 11:00 AM.

The convention and caucus is a unique opportunity to meet fellow Democrats from around the county, hear from local candidates, and contribute to crafting the county platform.

Don’t miss the chance to participate in the presidential caucus, where we will select delegates for the Wyoming Democratic Party State Convention.

Advertisement

To be a voting member of the Convention/Caucus, you must be a registered Democrat in Fremont County.

For more information, click here.