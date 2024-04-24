Fremont County Association of Governments meeting April 25

The Fremont County Association of Governments (FCAG) will hold a regular meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda includes a public hearing for a budget amendment.

FCAG will then convene into an executive session pursuant to Wyoming Statue 16-4-405:

-a. vii. To consider the selection of a site or the purchase of real estate when the publicity regarding the consideration would cause a likelihood of an increase in price

-a. x. To consider accepting or tendering offers concerning wages, salaries, benefits and terms of employment during all negotiations including meetings of the state loan and investment board to receive education regarding and to interview investment managers

After the executive session adjourns, FCAG will consider new business items on the agenda, including:

-Purchase of Real Property

–Wind River Transportation Authority policies regarding drugs and alcohol

FCAG will also receive an update on the proposed modifications to the countywide economic development sales tax distribution agreement.

Thursday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom.

For more information, call FCAG Administrator Tim Nichols at 856-WRTA or email [email protected].

