    Lander City Council to discuss half cent tax distribution agreement, eligibility rules during work session Tuesday

    Katie Roenigk
    h/t County 10

    The Lander City Council will hold a work session meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, in the City Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln Street.

    The agenda includes a discussion with Karen Wetzel on the environment.

    The council will also speak with Fremont County Association of Governments administrator Tim Nichols about a proposed change to the countywide agreement for economic development sales tax distributions.

    Afterward, the council will discuss suggested changes to the eligibility guidelines for entities that apply for funding from the city’s portion of the economic development sales tax.

    The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 881 4071 9403 Passcode: 812679).

    Past meeting recordings are available here.

    For more information, call the City of Lander at 332-2870.

