Fremont County Arrests: July 24, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent Arrest Reports from Fremont County law enforcement agencies. They are produced directly from publicly available reports provided by each agency.

Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with the appropriate agency.

Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

“No Arrests Reported” indicates the Arrest Report was issued, but no arrests occurred.

“No Arrest Report Available” indicates that a specific law agency did not issue an Arrest Report that day.

The County 10 Arrest Report does not include citations, unless accompanied by an arrest.

Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence; D(W)US – Driving (While) Under Suspension

Social media comments have been disabled for all Arrest Reports.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:

Donathan, Marie, 31, Riverton, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Krumland, Leif, 26, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant, Probation Revocation Warrant

Martinez, Desmon, 35, Rawlins, Failure to Appear Warrant

St. Clair, Tori, 30, Fort Washakie, Failure to Appear Warrant

Lander Police Department Lander Police Department:

Moon, Gary, 43, Fort Washakie, Colorado Warrant

Makeshine, Jacen, 29, Lander, Public Intoxication

Dickinson, Jonas, 40, Lander, DUI

Ute, Josh, 50, Fort Washakie, LPD Warrant

Riverton Police Department:

Blackburn, Feather, 25, Riverton, Public Intoxication

Antelope, Mathew, 41, Ethete, Shoplifting, Warrant

Duran, Quinn, 32, Saint Stephens, Domestic Battery

Brown, Cordell 24, Ethete, DWUI

Whiteplume, Louis, 52, Saint Stephens, NCIC Warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

Whireplume, Samuel, 41, Riverton, 4 County Warrants

Monroe, Christopher, 39, Arapahoe, 3 City Warrants, Vandalism

Manzanares, Daniel, 42, Arapahoe, City Warrant

Lonebear, Bronco, 27, Lander, Felony DWUI, No Interlock Device

Shakespeare, Chase, 21, Riverton, Public Intoxication

Medicinetop, Rena, 21, Arapahoe, County Warrant, Interference