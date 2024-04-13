WGFD Commission meeting in Riverton next week expected to draw large number of attendees

(Riverton, WY) – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department Commission has a meeting scheduled at the Holiday Inn on April 16 and 17.

“This meeting is expected to attract a large number of attendees, including local and state officials, representatives from various wildlife organizations, and interested members of the public,” according to a Riverton Police Department Facebook post.

County 10 has heard from several sources that the large number of attendees is because of the wolf incident in Sublette County that has made statewide, national and worldwide headlines.

Advertisement

Since the story broke on March 29, more and more details have emerged through information requests. Here is the latest update from WyoFile.

“As a result, residents and visitors should anticipate a significant increase in traffic throughout town during these two days, especially around the area where the meeting is being held,” the RPD post continues. “The Riverton Police Department is taking necessary precautions to ensure public safety.”