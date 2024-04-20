HappeningNow: Riverton Kiwanis ‘Books and Breakfast’ is in full swing until 10 AM!

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Kiwanis are holding their 16th annual “Books and Breakfast” right now, at St. Margaret’s Gym, located at 220 N. 7th East. h/t Carol Harper, County 10

The Kiwanis are serving up some eggs, pancakes, sausage, juice, coffee and milk, and will be providing games and prizes to attendees along with Central Wyoming College education students.

And don’t forget the “books” part of “Books and Breakfast,” as the event provides a free new book for each child who attends, while supplies last, for ages infant through 3rd grade.

This year's special guest Molly of Denali just made her way into the event as well, so be sure to head on over to St. Margaret's before 10am for all the fun! h/t Carol Harper, County 10