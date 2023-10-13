Fort Washakie High School Student of the week: Lilliana Hill

Lilliana Hill is this week’s student of the week for Fort Washakie High School.
Lilliana plays Volleyball and is on the student council. She is also a tutor after school. Lilliana has earned A Honor Roll in the past. She has also earned MVP awards for basketball and has earned awards for volleyball as well.
She was nominated by Tim Hampton, Science Teacher: “Katelyn’s attitude, both academically and socially has improved so much from last year. She is working hard and participating in sports. For a long time she grieved the death of her very best friend. Katelyn is difinately stepping up in all that she is doing regarding school and being a senior.”
After high school, Illiana plans to attend college and study art or cosmetology.
Illiana is the daughter of Trish and Jake Hill.