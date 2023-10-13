Fort Washakie High School Student of the week: Lilliana Hill

Every week, staff at Fort Washakie High School nominate a student who has gone above and beyond for their peers and in their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will award one student with a $500 scholarship. Click here to view all nominated students.

Lilliana Hill is this week’s student of the week for Fort Washakie High School.

Lilliana plays Volleyball and is on the student council. She is also a tutor after school. Lilliana has earned A Honor Roll in the past. She has also earned MVP awards for basketball and has earned awards for volleyball as well.

She was nominated by Tim Hampton, Science Teacher: “Katelyn’s attitude, both academically and socially has improved so much from last year. She is working hard and participating in sports. For a long time she grieved the death of her very best friend. Katelyn is difinately stepping up in all that she is doing regarding school and being a senior.”

After high school, Illiana plans to attend college and study art or cosmetology.

Illiana is the daughter of Trish and Jake Hill.