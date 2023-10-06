Fort Washakie High School Student of the week: Katelyn Goggles

Every week, staff at Fort Washakie High School nominate a student who has gone above and beyond for their peers and in their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will award one student with a $500 scholarship. Click here to view all nominated students.

Katelyn Goggles is this week’s student of the week for Fort Washakie High School.

Katelyn participates in Volleyball, Student Council, and the Traditional Club. She likes to be with her friends and be outdoors fishing with her dad. She also enjoys beading moccasins and keychains.

Katelyn was nominated by Ms. Twitchell, Counselor: “Katelyn’s attitude, both academically and socially has improved so much from last year. She is working hard and participating in sports. For a long time she grieved the death of her very best friend. Katelyn is definitely stepping up in all that she is doing regarding school and being a senior.”

After High School, Katelyn wants to go to college at the University of Wyoming and study astronomy.

Katelyn is the daughter of Keri St. Clair and Emmett Goggles.