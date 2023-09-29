Fort Washakie High School Student of the week: John Spoonhunter

Every week, staff at Fort Washakie High School nominate a student who has gone above and beyond for their peers and in their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will award one student with a $500 scholarship. Click here to view all nominated students.

John Spoonhunter is this week’s student of the week for Fort Washakie High School.

John plays basketball and enjoys PE and Physics. He was recently honored by the school board for being respectful to staff and students. Outside of school, John enjoys fishing and hanging out with friends and family. He also likes to play video games.

After High School, John would like to become a chef and get training in the culinary arts. He is also very interested in welding.

John is the son of Littlefawn Lebeau and John Spoonhunter.