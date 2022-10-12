Time to book space for your holiday parties!

As the weather gets colder, the indoor space at the Headwaters Arts & Conference Center only gets hotter! Hotter as in the absolute best event venue in Fremont County!

The Headwaters Arts and Conference Center in Dubois, Wyoming is a beautiful, functional place to hold your next event. The Headwaters will supply you with not only the space but everything you need to make your event successful. Make your next conference or holiday party the best it can be and a no-fuss endeavor for you!

The indoor space really does have something to accommodate any event. Take a 3D tour of the facility here.

The Headwaters commercial kitchen is fully appointed to make catering your event easy. They will supply everything from silverware to refrigerators, all you need to do is bring the food and a chef! It is all included in the kitchen rental package.

They will make sure you have everything you need so you don’t have to worry about the small details. Things that are included with your event booking are:

Chairs

Tables

Linens

Audio-Visual Equipment

To top off the audio equipment is a portable speaker system with two speakers and wired microphones. Two portable projectors and a portable screen round out the equipment.

Now’s the time to book for those holiday parties. Don’t wait! The calendar fills up fast. Check the calendar for availability and call 307-455-2687 to book your event. Get 10% off any 2022 booking!

Your Event, Our Venue

Give us a call to help plan your next successful event!