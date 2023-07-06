Dubois Chamber Music expands to three concerts in 2023

(Dubois, WY) – Back for a third season by popular demand, Dubois Chamber Music is proud to announce that thanks to new financial support from four major granting agencies, it plans to offer additional concerts in the 2023 season.

For the past two years, string quartet performance by four eminent professional musicians in Dubois’ historic Dennison Lodge has received resounding praise in audience surveys. Many listeners asked for more concerts during the season. Thanks to the new grants, Dubois Chamber Music now has sufficient funds to support not one, but three concerts this year.

The organization now has financial support at the local, state, and Federal levels. Grants for

forthcoming concerts have been awarded by two Dubois-based organizations, the Never Sweat Recreation Board and the Opportunity Shop Grant Program, as well as the state-funded Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund and, for the first time, also the Wyoming Arts Council, which is backed by funding from the state and from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The 2023 season will begin with a repeat performance by a string quartet from Jackson Hole Chamber Music, which has appeared in the past two seasons to great popular acclaim. Again this year, the Dubois performance will open the JHCM’s season with a 3 PM appearance on Sunday, August 27 at historic Dennison Lodge, next doors to the Dubois Museum. As in the past, major support for this concert comes from the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund. (h/t Michael Abramyan)

In mid-September, the season will continue with a performance by the Helios Piano Trio

composed of musicians in residence at the University of Wyoming. The trio of pianist, violinist, and cellist has performed across the United States and Europe. New York Concert Review described its 2020 debut in Carnegia Hall as “a stunning program, gorgeously rendered.” Their public concert on Sunday, September 17 will be followed by a workshop for students at Dubois’ public school, supported by the Never Sweat Recreation Board and the Wyoming Arts Council.

Dubois Chamber Music intends to conclude its season with a performance later this autumn by a professional classical musician supported by the nationally-based Piatigorsky Foundation, which sponsors concerts in rural areas. Dubois Chamber Music will announce further details when they are available.

Information about tickets will be available soon in advertisements and fliers, as well as on the Dubois Chamber Music Facebook page and website. Dubois Chamber Music is proud to be a part of the Wind River Valley Arts Guild.

