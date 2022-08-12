Dubois is the place to be this summer – Book your event today!

If you happen to find yourself in Dubois this August and September, there is always plenty of fun to be had! Whether you’re coming for business or pleasure, the town of Dubois will not disappoint. Looking for an event venue? Dubois offers one of the most beautiful local venues that will meet your every need.

The Headwaters Arts and Conference Center is the heart of Dubois! The Center is a year-round conference facility for weddings and receptions, conferences, educational meetings, art and music workshops, community functions, and corporate retreats. Quilt Show Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Banquet Paint Party/Kids Crafts Holiday Craft Sale The Heart of Dubois! Beautiful outdoor space

They have majestic mountains, winding rivers, the gorgeous scenery without the “big city” venue price. The unique western atmosphere of Dubois will inspire memories to last a lifetime!

Visit the Dubois Visitors Center located at the beautiful Headwaters Arts and Conference Center for more details on things to do in Dubois. They will be ready to help you plan your next adventure. You will find smiling faces and lots of local information!

