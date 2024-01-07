Film featuring Wind River Reservation, Eastern Shoshone Tribal Member selected for 2024 Sundance Film Festival

(Wind River Reservation, WY) – dêtetsi vo’i oninjakan Winding Path has been selected for Sundance 2024 in the Nonfiction Short Film Program and features Jenna Murray, an Eastern Shoshone Tribal Member.

It is a short documentary film rooted in the themes of personal connection to Tribal lands, social determinants of health, and Jenna’s inspiring journey to become a physician/researcher, according to the University of Utah (U of U), where she is a 2nd-year medical student.

There were 12,098 submissions, and only 53 short films, including dêtetsi vo’i oninjakan Winding Path, were chosen for this competition. dêtetsi vo’i oninjakan Winding Path is the fourth film in U of U Health’s ‘New Narratives in Health’ series and the first to be an official selection at Sundance.

The film is directed by Alexandra Lazarowich, and the director-producer team includes Ross Kauffman and Robin Honan.

“Jenna spent her childhood summers at her family’s ranch on the Wind River Reservation in Wyoming, helping her grandfather care for horses and connecting with her heritage. Years after his death, Jenna returns to Wind River to heal and find her way again as she rediscovers her path toward a life in medicine,” SLUG MAG wrote.

Get tickets to see the premiere of dêtetsi vo’i oninjakan Winding Path in the Documentary Short Film program (online or in-person) at festival.sundance.org.