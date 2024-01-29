More

    FBI reports fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Crow Avenue; seeks info on suspect

    Press Release

    The FBI is seeking information about a fatal auto-pedestrian crash early Jan. 29 on the Wind River Reservation.

    An adult male was walking south on Crow Avenue, just north of Little Shield Road. He was struck by a vehicle and killed. The driver of the vehicle did not remain on the scene or report the crash.

    The body was reported at 2:30 a.m. His identity will be released by the coroner.

    The FBI is investigating the crash, with assistance from the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

    The suspect vehicle had blue or blue metallic paint. It will have damage to the front end and the underbody.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 1-303-629-7171. You can also go to tips.fbi.gov.

