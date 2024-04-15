WhatsHappening: FBI, MMIP listening session set for April 16

(Lander, WY) – A community listening session will take place tomorrow, April 16, from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at the conference room in the Shoshone Rose Casino and Hotel.

The session is in conjunction with the FBI and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Person (MMIP) Initiative, and will provide the opportunity for Tribal members to have one-on-one sessions with FBI agents regarding information on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People in the Wind River Reservation.

For more information about the session or to provide an MMIP tip, call (307) 332-3532 or (307) 433-3221, or email [email protected],

