FAFSA Night at RHS on Tuesday, January 23

Riverton High School and TRIO invite Senior parents to FAFSA Night. TRIO staff will be on hand Tuesday, January 23rd at 5:30 p.m. in the RHS Career Center.

Colleges and career schools use the FAFSA form to determine how much financial aid students are eligible to receive, which could include grants, scholarships, work-study funds, and loans. You must apply for aid every year. The process can be difficult to navigate, but TRIO staff wants to help make it less frustrating and ensure students are eligible for financial aid.

Parents or guardians will need to bring 2022 tax documents (including tax returns and W2’s) as well as have social security numbers and birthdates. Be sure these are 2022 documents as FAFSA uses prior year information.

TRIO is offering gift card drawings for those in attendance.

For questions, reach out to Mrs. Bulow at RHS or text/call UW TRIO Coordinator Hattie Penny at 349-0948.