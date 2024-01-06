Activate10: Fundraisers planned for RHS teacher undergoing chemotherapy

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton High School Student Council is holding fundraisers for Bronwyn Wright, a behavior intervention teacher at RHS, during four home basketball games: Jan. 13 and 20, and Feb. 2 and 3.

Bronwyn was recently diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.