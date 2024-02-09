Central Wyoming College encourages applications despite FAFSA delays

Central Wyoming College students should still complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) despite federal delays.



Changes to the FAFSA were announced last year, but have been rockier than expected. The rollout has been delayed, which has frustrated students and families trying to complete the form. Recently, the U.S. Department of Education announced colleges will not be able to begin processing those applications until mid-March.



“This has been very frustrating for everyone involved,” said Dr. Coralina Daly, Vice President for Student Affairs. “Central Wyoming College has experienced financial aid staff who are committed to processing as quickly as possible, but it will be later this year.”



CWC has waived the requirement for students to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for institutional scholarships this year.



“Federal delays mean our students will not know what aid they have available until at least April,” added Daly. “We want to make sure our students have what they need as soon as possible.”



CWC distributes over a million dollars annually in scholarships, which will be distributed on the normal schedule. Students will be notified via email of their scholarship offers as well as their federal aid, when it is available.



Students should apply for federal aid via studentaid.gov. This is important because many students are eligible for more aid than they realize. According to the National College Attainment Network, 2022 Wyoming high school seniors who did not complete the FAFSA left over $4.5 million in Pell grants unclaimed.



For information about CWC, contact Rustler Central, 307-855-2115.

www.cwc.edu/apply