RHS speech and debate team took second place at weekend Jackson tournament

(Jackson, WY) – Riverton High School has garnered well-deserved attention after achieving outstanding results at the Jackson Hole High School speech and debate tournament last weekend. The talented students of Riverton High showcased their exceptional abilities, securing second place in 3A. Their remarkable achievements underscore the school’s dedication to nurturing powerful oratory and debate skills among its students.

The triumphs of Riverton High School’s students were nothing short of exemplary. Sidney Ward emerged as a double champion, clinching first place in both the humor and drama categories. Jacob Castro, another formidable talent from Riverton, demonstrated his prowess by securing first place in drama and an impressive forth place in the informative category. The school’s success extended to the debate arena, with Taylee Olson and Ayana Mejorado claiming the top spot in the public forum debate, while Ayana Mejorado also triumphed as champion in congressional debate. Riley Walker and Cody Heard followed suit with forth and fifth place finishes. Megan Nguyen displayed her expertise with a commendable performance in extemporaneous speaking, securing a six place, respectively.

The students of Riverton High School showcased their collaborative skills in the duo category, as Cody Heard and Emma Kreitzer secured a resounding victory, claiming first place. Adrianna Potter emerged as a standout performer, securing first place in the powerful program oral interpretation (POI) category. Additionally, Austin Chitwood showcased her comedic talents and secured a well-earned third place in the humor category.

The triumphs at the speech and debate tournament have positioned Riverton High School as a formidable force in the realm of speech and debate, reaffirming its reputation as a breeding ground for outstanding orators, debaters, and performers. The school’s unwavering commitment to nurturing the intellectual, creative, and communicative abilities of its students has undoubtedly borne fruit, evident in the resounding successes achieved at the tournaments this season.

RHS is hosting their home tournament on February 9th and 10th. We invite the community to attend and especially to judge for us. Please email Ms. Margaret Murray if interested at [email protected].

The above information was provided by Riverton Speech and Debate.