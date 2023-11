This week’s Dubois High School student of the week is, Saven Smith.

Saven is a senior at Dubois High School. He was nominated by Mr. Trembly: “Saven is a kid that works hard and always has a smile. He is easy to talk to, and helps out all the time.”

Saven participates in Football and Wrestling. Outside of school, he enjoys skateboarding, snowboarding, and working out.

After high school, Saven plans to work, attend a trade school, or UFC.

Saven is the son of Holly Horton and Dusty Smith.