    Dubois High School Student of the Week: Arianna Foster

    This week’s Dubois High School student of the week is, Arianna Foster.

    Arianna is a Sophomore at Dubois High School. She was nominated by Mr. Reese: "Arianna brings a positive and playful attitude to class everyday. She has great attendance and I love seeing the passion and commitment she brings to every sport she plays."

    Arianna participates in Volleyball, Basketball, and Track. She received All-Conference in Volleyball for 23-24, and All-Conference in Basketball for 22-23, and 23-24.

    After high school, Arianna plans to go to college to play basketball.

    Arianna is the daughter of Matt and Heather.

