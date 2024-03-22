Dubois High School Student of the Week: Arianna Foster

This week’s Dubois High School student of the week is, Arianna Foster.

Arianna is a Sophomore at Dubois High School. She was nominated by Mr. Reese: “Arianna brings a positive and playful attitude to class everyday. She has great attendance and I love seeing the passion and commitment she brings to every sport she plays:

Arianna participates in Volleyball, Basketball, and Track. She received All-Conference in Volleyball for 23-24, and All-Conference in Basketball for 22-23, and 23-24.

After high school, Arianna plans to go to college to play basketball.

Arianna is the daughter of Matt and Heather.