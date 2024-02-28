Dubois High School Student of the Week: Daisy Burnett

This week’s Dubois High School student of the week is, Daisy Burnett.

Daisy is a Freshman at Dubois High School. She was nominated by Greg Kandt: “I have had Daisy in my math class for two years. She has always worked hard to make sure assignments are complete. If she has a problem, she always asks for help. She will also help others if they need help too. I am happy to have her in my class.”

Daisy participates in Volleyball and Track. She has won the Bert Milton Leadership award, and Student of the Month.

Outside of school, Daisy enjoys hiking, skiing, and adventuring.

After high school, Daisy plans to become a teacher and influence students in a positive way.

Daisy is the daughter of Erica and Jeff Burnett.