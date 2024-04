This week’s Dubois High School student of the week is, Cierra Gross.

Cierra is a Junior at Dubois High School. She was nominated by S Schwessinger: “Cierra is a delightful young lady. She is always volunteering to help out her classmates, is concerned about everyone’s well being and is very conscientious of the assignments she turns in.”

After high school, Cierra plans to do anything in the culinary or photography arts.

Cierra is the daughter of Shayne and Kim Macdonald.