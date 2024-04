This week’s Dubois High School student of the week is, Frank Mincey.

Frank is a Freshman at Dubois High School. He was nominated by Mr. Sampson Rich: “Frank is very enthusiastic and has the most school spirits. He is attentive in class and is always willing to help out in any way.”

Frank participates in Basketball, Track.

After high school, Frank would like to go to Duke University.

Frank is the son of Chris and Melissa.