Dubois High School Student of the Week: Cody Metzger

This week’s Dubois High School student of the week is, Cody Metzger.

Cody is a Senior at Dubois High School. He was nominated by Nicole Miller: “Cody has been working hard on college applications, and scholarships, completing his ACT and finishing his senior year in a great place. Cody has a great sense of humor and gets along well with his peers and teachers. He is very smart and enjoyable to talk to. He has been a great student to have around the last 4 years and I know I speak for many teachers when I say that he will be missed! I’m excited for his next chapter in life.”

Cody participates in the new Trap Shooting club at the school. Outside of school, he enjoys hunting, hiking, camping, shooting, and fishing.

Advertisement

After high school, Cody has been recently accepted into Eastern Wyoming College and would like to attend their gunsmithing program.

Cody is the son of Rick and Shana Metzger.