Dubois High School Student of the Week: Ruthie Rosendahl

This week’s Dubois High School student of the week is, Ruthie Rosendahl

Ruthie is a senior at Dubois High School. She was nominated by Mrs. Schwessinger: “Ruthie is a delightful young woman. She has worked hard to improve her science skill and communication. Ruthie helps me set up lab experiments and she is always willing to clean lab equipment. And the best part, she loves to collect rocks and share her findings in the Geology class!”

Ruthie participates in Yearbook Club. She enjoys cosplaying, writing, and hanging out with her best friend, Ariel.

After high school, Ruthie plans to move to Oregon and become a voice actor or open a cafe.