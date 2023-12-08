Dubois High School Student of the Week: Mia Jory

This week’s Dubois High School student of the week is, Mia Jory.

Mia is a senior at Dubois High School. She was nominated by Nicole Miller, NHS Advisor: “Mia, despite some challenges she has faced this year, at school she remains positive, works hard and remains involved in all aspects of school life.”

Mia is a part of student council, NHS, volleyball, basketball, track and field. She has received an academic award from Wyoming Coaches Association, and the WHSAA outstanding scholastic achievement award. Outside of school, she enjoys snowboarding and paddleboarding. She also enjoys going side by side riding.

After high school, Mia plans to attend the University of Wyoming to major in biology and eventually go into the medical field to become a pediatric surgeon.

Mia is the daughter of Ingela and Trever Deakins.