Dubois High School Student of the Week: Jonah Witonski

This week’s Dubois High School student of the week is, Jonah Witonski.

Jonah is a Junior at Dubois High School. He was nominated by Mr. Reese: “Jonah exemplifies the type of student that makes teaching fun. He takes his learning seriously, seeks to improve on the work he produces, and is receptive to new ideas and suggestions. He is able to work independently to complete his projects and is also able to recognize when he needs guidance and asks for help. I really enjoy having him in my class.”

Jonah participates in Basketball, track, and skeet shooting. He is a national Honors society member. After highschool, Jonah plans on attending the USAF Academy or another program to make his way to become a fixed wing fighter pilot.

Jonah is the son of Brenton and Deborah Witonski.