Dubois High School Student of the Week: Daisy Burnett

This week’s Dubois High School student of the week is, Daisy Burnett.

Daisy is a freshman at Dubois High School. She was nominated by Sampson Rich: “I chose Daisy for her excellent work in the classroom and her good example to other students.”

Daisy is a part of Volleyball and Track. She has won The Bert Milton Award, and Student of the Month. Outside of school, she enjoys hiking, paddleboarding, and exploring new places.

After high school, Daisy would like to go to college for teaching or music.

Daisy is the daughter Jeff and Erica Burnett.