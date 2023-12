(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the dry and quiet weather continues across the state today, with partly to mostly sunny with skies.

Winds will be mainly light, but there may be a few breezy spots, especially this morning.

High temperatures will be in the 30’s and 40’s for most today, with lows tonight in the 20’s and upper teens for windier areas.

h/t NWSR