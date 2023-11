(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, showers will spread into the west late today and tonight and continue into Sunday.

Dry weather continues East of the Divide through the day on Sunday, when snow or rain becomes more likely.

High temperatures will be in the 50’s and 40’s today, with lows tonight in the 30’s and 20’s.

h/t NWSR