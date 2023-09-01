Dispositional hearing rescheduled for Headley

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Lander, WY) – The September 28 dispositional hearing that was originally set for Korbin Headley has been rescheduled for November 2, court documents state.

Headley is one of four parties involved in the January 4th, 2019 murders of Jocelyn Watt and Rudy Perez.

For his role in the homicides, Headley was sentenced to serve a three year prison sentence under supervised probation, with further prison time if there was a probation violation.

Headley then went on to allegedly violate terms of his probation, according to a petition for revocation filed by the State of Wyoming on May 5, ultimately reopening the case.

Following a June 6 evidentiary hearing, the original dispositional hearing was set for September 28, but later rescheduled for November 2.

