Despain named Wind River Reservation extension educator

(Fort Washakie, WY) —The University of Wyoming Extension recently appointed Johnathan Despain as an extension educator on the Wind River Reservation. Despain will be taking part in both agriculture and natural resources and 4-H youth development

educational programming.

Despain has more than two decades of 4-H experience in various UW Extension offices, including the state office. As part of his new role, Despain will be putting together 4-H program events, managing volunteers and recruiting 4-H’ers.

Previously, 4-H events on the Wind River Indian Reservation have included health fairs, community service efforts and after-school programming. In addition to organizing youth programming, Despain will offer one-on-one support to local producers with questions about agriculture and natural resources.

Despain will also act as a federally recognized tribal extension program (FRTEP) grant coordinator in the Fort Washakie extension office. He is well suited to this position, as he has years of experience with administration and grant applications.