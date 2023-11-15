More

    Dead & Gone in Wyoming’s latest episode spotlights “The Tylenol Murders”

    Jerrad Anderson
    (Wyoming) – In 1982, at least seven people were killed in the Chicago-area after Tylenol capsules had been tampered with. The case made global headlines in the early 1980’s and was the subject of a recent Paramount Plus documentary.

    What does that have to do with Wyoming? Just weeks before tampered pills made international news, the same thing happened, right here. Is there a connection? Scott Fuller, host of Dead & Gone in Wyoming discusses on his latest episode.

