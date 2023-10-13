CWC students launching high altitude balloon during eclipse Saturday

Central Wyoming College students and faculty have done a few practice runs with a high-altitude balloon and are ready for the real deal tomorrow, Oct. 14. I’m talking about the annular solar eclipse, which will begin around 9:10 a.m. and last until noon, with the maximum eclipse occurring around 10:30 a.m.

The CWC students and faculty participating in the project will be based out of Richfield, UT during tomorrow’s eclipse. This is all part of a collaboration with NASA and the National Science Foundation for the Nationwide Eclipse Ballooning Project. They are collecting data to better understand atmospheric gravity waves during an eclipse.

Part of the payload on the balloon includes two 190-degree cameras, which will provide a livestream of the eclipse that can be viewed on YouTube here.

